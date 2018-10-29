Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed the departmental heads of KMC to expedite work on all ongoing development schemes and submit complete progress report of such works after every 15 days.

Presiding a meeting on development projects under ADP 2018-19 he said that timely utilization of all released funds must be ensured so that citizens could see the results of these activities.

The meeting was also attended by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman, chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Financial Advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh, director technical to mayor SM Shakaib, director general technical works Iqtidar Ahmed, DG Parks, Executive engineers, chief engineers and senior directors of different departments of KMC.

During the meeting, departmental heads presented the progress of development works and the release of funds for ADP Projects. Mayor Karachi directed the officers that all departments must keep providing all information’s about these works with the time line and the completion date. He said that development works on main KMC roads and maintenance of street lights should be given importance.

The mayor said that he will continue reviewing the progress of work on uplift activities therefore all concerned must speed up things. He said though some improvement came in overall performance but we need to make it even better especially in the execution of public welfare works.