Rawalpindi-Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) conducted operation against illegal/ unauthorized land and demolished and sealed 11 illegal constructions here on Sunday. FIRs were registered against the violators. According to Town Officer of MCR, the building department carried out operation and demolished/sealed 11 constructions including a commercial building and registered a case against the owner. During the operation, illegal construction of parking area in Satellite Town, Commercial Market was also demolished. MCR official said that that strict action against illegal constructions would be taken and demolished without discrimination.