Share:

GUJRANWALA - An eight-year-old girl died allegedly due to negligence of doctors here at DHQ Hospital here on Sunday.

The incident sparked protest by the family and relatives of the minor girl.

According to the protesting family, eight-year-old Hadia was brought to DHQ hospital with fever. They claimed that the minor was admitted to Paed Ward of the hospital where doctors allegedly injected a wrong doze of injection. Soon condition of the girl deteriorated and subsequently she breathed her last. The heirs of the deceased girl protested against doctors and the hospital administration, demanding stern action against the responsible doctors and other staffers. Later, the hospital management assured the protestors of a probe and action upon which the family ended the protest.

TWO GIRLS BODIES FOUND

The dead bodies of two unidentified girls were found floating in Upper Chenab Canal here. According to police sources, some passersby spotted the dead bodies in the canal and they informed the police. A police team fished out the body and shifted the dead bodies at DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities and identification. According to police sources, there are severe marks of injuries and torture on the bodies. They suspected that someone had killed the girls and threw the bodies into the canal. The police have started further investigation.