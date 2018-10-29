Share:

LAHORE - Sardar Murad of Lahore Gymkhana emerged as the 35th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf champion after prevailing over overnight leader Suleman Akhter on the concluding day here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Sunday.

Murad won with a three days aggregate score of 211 as against the net score of 212 compiled by Suleman Akhter while Danish Javed ended up third.

In gross section, the gross winner turned out to be Salman Jehangir of Gymkhana with three rounds scores of 77, 75 and 70 and aggregate gross score of 222. The runner-up gross was Ahmed Baig (Garrison) with aggregate gross 223 while third gross went to Syed Raza Ali Rizvi (Mangala) with a score of 227. w

In the ladies section, the participation was impressive and because of the large number participants, the organisers had to impose a cut after the first 18 holes and nine ladies were weeded out and only 19 played the final round. Momina Tarar of Royal Palm outsmarted her fellow competitors to win the first net with aggregate of 142. Rubina Nasir also of Royal Palm finished second net and Shabana Waheed (Garrison) third. The ladies gross title went to Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya while Zeb-un-Nisa was second and Anna James Gill of Royal Palm was third. Amongst the boys, Abdullah Farooqi of Gymkhana was first and M Arhass of PAF second.

A prize of Rs 100,000 was announced by Millat Equipment CEO Ahsan Imran for Omer Zia, who did a hole-in-one. At the concluding ceremony, the prizes were awarded to the winners by Lt Gen Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation and Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group and Shaukat Javed, Convener Golf, Lahore Gymkhana.