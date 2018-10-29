Share:

SWABI - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday assured religious scholars that no restrictions would be imposed on religious seminaries and there would be no change in their curriculum.

Addressing a ‘Khatm-e-Quran’ ceremony at Madrassah Dar-ul-Quran in Swabi, around 100 kilometres from Islamabad, he said that a negative propaganda was being carried out and baseless rumours were being spread. The speaker said that incorrect reports were being circulated regarding syllabus of ‘madaris’.

“Till Prime Minister Imran Khan and I are here, no such thing can happen,” the speaker asserted. Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that during a recent meeting, Khan confided that there would be no change in curriculum of seminaries nor there would be any restrictions of any sort.

He said that eight years ago, Imran Khan visited the same seminary and demanded a suitable role for the seminary students in the society. The speaker hoped that Khan, after becoming prime minister, would turn his words into action. He said that the seminary students should have the same opportunities available to university and college graduates.

The speaker said that in the past, there had been an impression that religious schools were the nurseries of terrorists, whereas, he said, they were the forts of religion.

He said that the PTI government included translation of Holy Quran and finality of prophet-hood in the curriculum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and same content would be included in the syllabus of other provinces.

“We had an honour to teach the Holy Quran with translation in schools and included the fundamental article of faith of finality of prophethood in the syllabus in schools across KP and will do the same in Punjab,” the speaker said.

He explicitly rejected the impression to change curriculum of seminaries, saying, any such information was nothing but were rumours. He said that seminaries were bastion of Islam and harbinger of peace, adding it was unfortunate that their significance was being ignored by previous governments. He said steps would be taken to facilitate students of religious seminaries and making them useful part of society. He said that seminaries were among the priorities of the government and Ulema would be taken on board to develop these institutions.

Asad Qaiser said certain elements were propagating disinformation among masses only to achieve their political objectives.

He also reiterated to use his position for the betterment of humanity owing to confidence of people on him.