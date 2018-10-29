Share:

ISLAMABAD:- PPP leader Saeed Ghani has said that there would be no compromise on the 18th Amendment and all democratic parties would defend it. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Ghani said that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had relinquished powers as President strengthening the parliament when the party was in power from 2008 to 2013. “Provincial autonomy was guaranteed by the 18th amendment and people of Gilgit-Baltistan were given their identity,” he added.–Staff Reporter

He said that the mindset which had declared Benazir Bhutto a security risk was now targeting Asif Ali Zardari. “PPP had resisted anti-democratic forces in the past and is still resisting these forces. Vilification campaign against Asif Ali Zardari is the old tactics of anti-democratic forces but PPP will defeat them as it has done in the past,” he maintained.–STAFF REPORTER