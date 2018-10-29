Opp’s proposed MPC proves a non-starter

Share:

LAHORE - The proposed Multi-Party Conference (MPC) of Opposition parties has proved a non-starter even in the beginning as the heads of two major Opposition parties, the PPP and the PML-N, are less likely to attend the moot.

Both these parties are considering sending their second-tier leadership to participate in the planned conference, thus making it a low key affair in the end.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday failed to convince the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif to attend the MPC in place of party President Mian Shehbaz Sharif currently in NAB’s custody. PPP sources also did not confirm the participation of either Asif Ali Zardari or Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a situation when the PML-N is sending its delegation only.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday told the media that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would inform about his participation in the MPC after having consultation with the party head Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Fazl said that he discussed the prevailing political situation with the PML-N Quaid and he was convinced on the need to unite all the Opposition parties on one platform.

Asked to comment on a possible meeting between PPP leader Asif Zardari and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in the days to come, he said that it was not uncommon in politics for two leaders to meet and hold discussions over political matters.

Also, PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rashid said on Sunday that his party’s doors were open to all [parties].

“Nobody could be stopped from coming to Jati Umra even if he happens to be Asif Ali Zardari,” he said in a brief chat with the reporters after the meeting.

Though the JUI-F supremo has in his mind a tentative date of October 31st for his planned moot, he told reporters that a precise date will be finalised by the PML-N after consultation with Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal who was part of the political discussion which took place at the Raiwind residence of Mian Nawaz Sharif told a news channel that the Maulana should come up with a clear agenda of the proposed conference.

Asked about the agenda of the MPC, Fazlur Rehman said that it would focus on the problems facing the people due to bad governance of the PTI government besides other challenges facing the nation at the international front.

He also mentioned the price-hike as the major problem hurting the people at the moment.

Fazl, however, rejected the perception that Opposition wanted to dislodge the present government by uniting the Opposition parties. PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari had said the same thing during a news conference last Saturday.

“We will ponder over the issues and formulate strategy to take the country out of the present quagmire of problems,” he observed, adding, that the government came into being after seeking a fake mandate and the country was suffering because of its bad performance. Reportedly, the Maulana also briefed Mian Nawaz Sharif about his earlier discussion with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

The PPP Chairman had then given his consent to attend the conference to be hosted by the JUI-F.

Senior PML-N leaders including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting.

To a question, Maulana rejected the government’s clarification on alleged arrival of an Israeli plane in Pakistan, stating that the plane did come to Pakistan but the common people had little knowledge of the technicalities.

He said that govt of Oman had confirmed that the plane was heading towards Pakistan.

He said that the news reports regarding Israeli plane landing in Pakistan have given rise to genuine concern among the nation.

Alleging that Jewish lobby was supporting Khan’s government, the Maulana stressed the need for launching a campaign to press the government to inform the nation about the incident.

Asked why the Israeli PM wanted to have good relations with Pakistan, he said: “Israel wanted to sell its weapons to Pakistan and have trade with us once we accept it a sovereign country.”

