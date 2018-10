Share:

LAHORE:-The national selection committee headed by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced 14-member Pakistan ‘A’ squad for two four-day match series against New Zealand ‘A’ to be played in Dubai from October 30 to November 2 and Abu Dhabi from November 6 to 9. Muhammad Rizwan will lead the side, whose other members are Sami Aslam, Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Usman Salahuddin, Muhammad Saad, Saud Shakeel, Saad Ali, Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Asghar, Mir Hamza, Waqas Ahmed, Taj Wali and Rahat Ali.