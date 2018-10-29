Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fertilisers imports into the country during first three months of current financial year grew by 49.62 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

In first quarter of current financial year about 908,802 metric tons of fertilizers valuing US$ 344.173 million were imported to fulfill the domestic requirements of the major agriculture input as against the imports of 622.819 metric tons costing US$ 230.029 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July-September, 2018-19 Imports of other agriculture inputs into the country also increased by 10.70 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year, the data revealed.

During the period under review, agriculture related inputs including fertilizers, insecticides and medicinal products worth US$ 2.324 billion imported to fulfil the domestic requirements as compared the imports of US$ 2.09 billion of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, 6,517 metric tons of insecticides costing US$ 43.531 million were also imported to tackle the requirements during current Rabi season as against the imports of 6,185 metric tons worth US$ 42.349 million of same period of last year. About 421,313 metric tons of plastic material valuing US$ 552.566 million imported, which was recorded at 366,634 metric tons costing US$ 557.817 million during same period of last year.

From July-September, 2018, country spent US$ 292.612 million on the import of about 5913 metric tons of medicinal products for agriculture sector as against the import of 4,755 metric tons valuing US$ 239.43 million of same period of last year. In first quarter of current financial year, country spent US$ 1.91 billion on the imports of other agriculture related inputs as compared the imports of US$ 1.3 billion of last year, which was increased by 5.92 percent.