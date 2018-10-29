Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sunday formally signed participation contract with the EXPO-2020 authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abu Dhabi.

The contract was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan, in his capacity as Commissioner General, EXPO-2020 and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation, a message received here on Sunday said.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, EXPO-2020 and Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

The contract signing formally started activities for construction of Pakistan Pavilion in EXPO-2020 which would be built on a large sized plot in the Opportunity District.

The pavilion would be based on the ‘Emerging Pakistan’ theme, having representation from all provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with UAE and that looked forward to making its participation most meaningful in line with the EXPO theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

He said the EXPO-2020 was not only a UAE specific event but was an exposition of the whole region.

“We have already started the Design phase of the Pakistan Pavilion reflecting the true potentials of Pakistan. The Prime Minister has constituted a high level steering committee having representation from private and public sector stakeholders for effective participation,” he added.

The advisor noted that the last month’s visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his meeting with Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan set the bilateral relation on a new course.

Both sides agreed to transform this special relationship into strategic partnership between the two countries.

As a follow-up of the understanding reached between the leadership, a 15-member delegation headed by Sultan Bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jabar, Minister of State and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company visited Pakistan to explore the ways and means to enhance cooperation between the two countries in economic development, infrastructure, energy, agriculture and petrochemicals sectors.