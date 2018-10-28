Share:

RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi District Police have arrested 74 outlaws including 13 for possessing illegal weapons and fireworks items and 12 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 13,949 grams charras, 163 litres liquor, 18 bottles of liquor, two pistols 30 bore with 55 rounds, two daggers and fireworks items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police held a woman identified as Hameeda Mai for having 1320 grams charras while Afzal was sent behind the bars on recovery of 1260 grams charras and Nadeem with 1300 grams charras.

New Town police rounded up Zia for having 520 grams charras, Muhammad Ali with 1100 grams charras and Babar for possessing 1080 grams charras. R.A.Bazar police netted Majid on recovery of 1240 grams charras. Gungmandi police apprehended Abdul Majeed for carrying 440 grams charras and Jawad with 1060 grams charras. Rattamral police seized 400 grams charras and nabbed Shakir. Mandra police arrested Aftab for possessing 500 grams charras while Babar was booked for having 600 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Umar with 500 grams charras and Qurban for having 300 grams charras. Morgah police arrested five Sound System Act violators namely Shahid, Sami, Imran, Sajawal and Ismail. Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs, liquor and fireworks items. Meanwhile, the police on the directive of City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan conducted raids and rounded up 12 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) including a most wanted. New Town police held Faraz, a notorious criminal. Rattamral police conducted a raid and netted Aleem a PO. City Police nabbed Adeel. Kahuta police apprehended Zahid and Asad.

Race Course police arrested Bashir, Hassan, Shahid and Umar who were POs. Westridge police rounded up Asad and Saif while Saddar Wah Police arrested Bilal who was wanted in different cases.