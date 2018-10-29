Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday called upon political leadership and the media to focus on the promotion of national Kashmir cause by evolving consensus, unanimity and strong stance over the much-delayed issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister expressed these views in a media talk on Sunday.

"Maqbool Bhat, Ashfaq Majeed Wani, Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani are bright stars of Kashmir liberation struggle," Farooq Haider declared.

The AJK PM underscored the need for evolving an effective strategy on Kashmir by taking the Hurriyat leadership into confidence.

He said India is misleading the world that Kashmir is an issue between India and Pakistan, altogether ignoring Kashmiris who are the fundamental party to this conflict.

"This issue is also the incomplete agenda of United Nations," he explained. Regarding dialogue on Kashmir issue, he said the first dialogue held between Pakistan Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and Indian PM Pandit Nehru.

"ZA Bhutto and his Indian counterpart also held talks on Kashmir and since then there have been countless rounds of dialogue at foreign ministers and foreign secretaries level between the two countries but these dialogue could yield no meaningful result so far mainly because of Indian intransigence," he pointed out.

"Every Kashmiri knows well about the worst ever atrocities, let loose by Indian forces in the held valley. There is an atmosphere of terror in the IHK. Armless Kashmiri daughters and sons combat the guns of occupied forces merely with stones. They have already rendered unmatched sacrifices of men and material.

Their educational institutions have been destroyed by military, women raped and gang-raped and children and elderly being blinded, maimed and martyred but these cruelties could not cool down Kashmiris' passion for freedom" he detailed.

To a question, Mr Haider said India has turned Kashmir into an iron curtain. "She is not allowing fact-finding missions, human rights organisations or media teams into the valley to let the world know the truth.

"India used chemical weapons in Kashmir and did not spare even pregnant women" he regretted, adding that the youth are subjected to third degree violence after stripping them nude.

He said India introduced pellet guns in a bid to terrorize Kashmiris and turned thousand youths blind with the use of pellet guns but it further emboldened the Kashmiris who are now ready to do or die.

Farooq Haider said Modi is murderer of Kashmiris whose thinking and policies are just like Israel.

Describing the situation prevailed in the held valley, the AJK PM said it is full of fear which is visible from the fact that the puppet administration has no courage to hold any official programme in open air for fear of attack of freedom fighters.

"There is no concept of free media in IOK. Indian electronic media is on payroll of Indian forces and it carries forward their policies" he declared.

He said Kashmiris don't get justice from Indian judiciary which is biased against them. Citing the example of Afzal Guru, he said that Indian court admitted that nothing could be proved against Guru but even then he was hanged.

Haider said strong and stable Pakistan is imperative for Kashmir liberation struggle.

He said his chopper was intentionally attacked by Indian forces at the Line of Control but India forgot the fact that he is also a born Kashmiri - fearless, determined and committed to the freedom from Indian yoke.