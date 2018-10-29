Share:

Islamabad - The issue of 1200 Cusecs water supply from Indus System to Karachi is likely to go a long way as instead of making a decision, the National Water Council has referred it to the steering committee on water.

The matter of allocation of 1200 cusecs, 650.5 Million Gallon per Day additional water for K-IV project was referred by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) to the newly established National Water Council (NWC) but it was referred back to the Steering Committee on Water instead, said the source in the ministry of water resource here.

The Council of Common Interest (CCI) recognised the problems of water scarcity in Karachi city and decided to refer the request of Sindh government to National Water Council (NWC) for consideration during its first meeting, the source said. The aim was to devise recommendations keeping in view the present water supply situation and identify anti water theft and conservation measures besides others to ensure the availability of 1200 cusecs (650.5 MGD) additional water for Karachi. As per the CCI decision the exercise was supposed to be completed in three months.

The NWC is a national level body headed by the prime minister and includes the four chief ministers, the federal ministers for finance, water resources, power and planning and development. The Council also include five private sector water experts. The prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan are required to attend the NWC meeting. On the other hand steering committee headed by Water Resources minister and it assists the NWC in decision making.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,200 cusecs water for Karachi had been included in the allocation of Sindh mentioned at Para-2 of the Water Accord 1991, but an additional requirement of 1,200 cusecs water for the city had not been included in the share of the province. Sindh has presented its demand for the supply of 1,200 cusec water to Karachi before the CCI. The other provinces of Punjab, Balochistan and Khhyber Pakhtunkhwa opposed the proposal. The CCI has referred the matter to the NWC for consideration.

The source said the issue of water supply to Karachi was on the agenda of the first NWC meeting, however, issue was referred back to the Steering Committee. Council of CCI is much bigger forum than the Steering Committee on water and may further delay the matter of water supply to Karachi.