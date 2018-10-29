Share:

OKARA: Muhammad Ali Jinnah was titled as Quaid-e-Azam in acknowledgement of his enormous services for obtaining a separate land for the Muslims of the subcontinent. These views were expressed by Chaudhry Asif Rehman Advocate during a media talk here the other day.

He said that Quaid wanted to show the reality of Islam to the world through a Caliphate. He added: "To drag the Pakistan out of crisis, the teachings of Quran and Sunnah would have to be adopted." He stressed the need for propagating the teachings of Quaid in the present era. He felt for the Muslims of the subcontinent, and chose to devote his whole life to gain a separate homeland where the Muslims could freely practice their religion.–Staff Reporter