Share:

RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscated 19 truckload goods from different markets in its grand operation against encroachments during last week and demolished nearly 500 illegal sheds and cemented constructions. According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the grand anti-operation launched on the directives of Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench was conducted in Saddar, Chungi No.22, Westridge, Allahabad, Naseerabad, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Hathi Chowk, Abid Majeed Road, Peshawar Road and other areas. A number of shopkeepers in different areas were also fined.

The anti-encroachment operation on the instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza has been intensified, he added. Qaiser Mahmood informed that 18 shops illegally constructed in Chor Chowk, Masrial, Peshawar road and Ahata Mithu Khan were also demolished while two cows were confiscated during the operation. He said, earlier the notices were also issued to the shopkeepers and they were directed to remove encroachments on their own else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken. The spokesman told APP that the operation would continue and warned the traders not to violate the rules as stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone. He informed that the board had established a special anti-encroachment unit to clear all Cantt areas and remove temporary and permanent encroachments. Illegal banners and posters were also being removed, he added. He informed that FIRs would also be lodged against the shopkeepers who would encroach the roads again.