Share:

ISLAMABAD - A recent on-ground inspection of an 81.4 kilometre-long under-construction portion from Zhob to Mughal Kot of the DI Khan-Kuchlak Highway (N-50) has pointed out multiple design issues and suggested its immediate revision, which would ultimately cause price variation.

The N-50 is one of country’s national highways running from DI Khan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Kuchlak Town near Quetta via Zhob in Balochistan. Its total length is 531 kilometres divided into 143 kilometres in KP and the remaining 388 kilometres in Balochistan.

The instant portion of N-50 is awarded for construction in two packages: Zhob to Killi Khuda-e-Nazar and Killi Khuda-e-Nazar to Mughal Kot to M/s Limak – ZKB (JV) and M/s Maqbool-Zarghoon (JV), respectively.

The original design of the project has been made by M/s AAA Associates, Lahore and M/s Zeeruk.

The contracts were originally awarded against an amount of Rs4,803.22 million and Rs4,043.63 million, respectively. However, the same were revised later and currently with variation of the cost, they are under progress at the cost of Rs5,863.80 million and Rs5,722.25 million, respectively.

However, sources inside the National Highway Authority (NHA) said the people responsible for the said ‘poorly-conceived’ design should be held accountable as it would not only cost a loss of millions to the public exchequer but was also delaying completion of the project.

These projects were commenced in August 2016 and at that time, their original completion target was August 2018. However, the deadline was revised later and now their completion deadline is April 2019.

The said inspection was carried out following an inquiry ordered by the Chairman NHA against emerging variations which has badly affected the available loan under Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding and have consequently resulted in extension of the loan and arranging for more funds.

According to the report submitted in this regard to the Federal Secretary Ministry of Communications Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, there are multiple problems in the design of the project including unsafe reduction of side slopes in common cut and soft rock material, ignoring a solution for 17 waterfalls in the design, inadequate provision of protection works; no protection is planned in the design from land sliding; inadequate provision of culverts and some others technical issues.

Furthermore, the report recommended that changes in the quantities needed to be done on emergent basis and the funds issues of the contractors should be resolved on priority bases for timely completion of the project.

However, sources inside the NHA briefed this scribe that another team was expected to visit the site in coming days to further ascertain the issues pointed out in the mentioned inspection report.