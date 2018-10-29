Share:

Islamabad - Heroics of Rizvi brothers helped JS Bank clinch the Margalla Polo Cup 2018 title after thrashing Asean in the final played here at the Islamabad Polo Club on Sunday.

Aun Rizvi was star of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals while he was ably assisted by his younger brother Turab Rizvi, who banged in a brace and another brace came from Edward. From the losing side, Saqib Khakwani also struck a brace while Yousaf Rasool converted one. The tournament was participated by seven teams and after a tough contest, JS Bank and Asean qualified for the finals. JS Bank dominated the entire final and never allowed their opponents to make a comeback.

The first chukker was comparatively a close one, which JS Bank dominated with a narrow 3-2 lead. But in next three chukkers, JS Bank maintained their authority and inflicted a thrashing 8-3 win over Asean. It is worth mentioning here that Rizvi brothers won the fourth consecutive title of Islamabad season. JS Bank Regional Head Shahzad Ahmad Khan graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners. The chief guest praised the young Rizvi brothers terming them bright future of Pakistani polo.