KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued directives to banks on security breach of payment cards as a result of security breach of payment cards of one of the banks in the country the other day.

The SBP has instructed the banks to take all necessary measures to trace the vulnerability and fix it immediately. The affected bank has also been instructed to issue advisory on precautionary measures to be taken by customers.

Besides, the SBP has also issued directives to all banks to foster arrangements to ensure security of all payment cards in the country and monitor on real-time basis usage activity of their cards, especially overseas transactions.

“The SBP will continue to assess these developments in coordination with the banks and take further measures, if required,” the spokesman said. The banks across Pakistan are directed to ensure that security measures on all IT systems including those related to card operations are continuously updated to meet any challenges in future.

The banks are also directed to ensure that resources are deployed to ensure the 24/7 real time monitoring of card operations related systems and transactions and immediately coordinate with all the payment schemes, switch operators and media service providers the banks are integrated with to identify any malicious activity of suspicious transactions.

The SBP has advised the banks to immediately report to it in case of any unusual incidents.