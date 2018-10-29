Share:

KHANEWAL - On instructions of Punjab government, an awareness seminar regarding removal of encroachments was held at Jinnah Library Hall under the aegis of district administration. The seminar was chaired by Khanewal deputy commissioner. DPO Faisal Mukhtar, all the four assistant commissioners, officers of the departments concerned, scholars, social activists, lawyers, journalists from reputed media centres, and lady MPA Malika Shahida Ahmed Hayat attended the seminar.

DC Ashfaq Chaudhry clarified that the drive was neither in favour of any party, nor for victimisation of any group rather it was held in greater national interest. "All the encroachers are advised to remove illegal constructions on their own; otherwise, heavy machinery will make its way into each and every encroachment," said the DC in his address to the participants.

He requested them to support the government in getting target achieved peacefully.

The lady MPA said that it was not Clean Punjab but Green Punjab campaign. The district officer (environment) informed the moot about measures planned to combat the effects of smog in the coming days. Later, an awareness walk was also organised from Jinnah Library to SP Chowk. At the end of the walk, the participants planted saplings.