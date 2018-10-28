Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani-American actor Shaz Khan has always conveyed a plethora of talent in every project that he has been a part of.

From his critically-acclaimed debut film 'Moor' to 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon,' and from his debut drama 'Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu' to 'Lamhay,' he has been able to do justice to his meaningful roles each time.

In such critical times of raising awareness, in society, on important topics such as the feudal system, violence against women, and political disaffection, a name and character that always comes to mind is of Barrister Daniyal, essayed by Shaz in Yaqeen Ka Safar.

The critically-acclaimed drama serial, Yaqeen Ka Safar, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, is constructed as a two-parallel plot combination.

This drama successfully portrayed the various harsh and daunting realities of our society.

Not only does this production depict the challenges faced by individuals living in this very society, but it also portrayed the emotional impact that they are subjected to. In the midst of such corruption and chaos, Barrister Daniyal (Shaz Khan) heroically stands against the violence of a corrupt feudal system, in search of justice for the suppressed gang-rape victim, Noori.

Talking to The Nation, Shaz said: “To play the character of Daniyal, it was important for me not to play or act his heroism, rather the truth of the conflict inside him—his desire for justice despite knowing how it will affect those he loved. It was that subtle balance I was striving for.”

Daniyal initially faces opposition and condemnation from his family for the political stance he takes in the given situation, but he perseveres and continues to stand-strong against the feudal and corrupt politicians.

In an attempt to destroy his credibility in the case, Daniyal is faced with an accusation of raping his secretary, which leaves him to receive major backlash. Nevertheless, he stands tall and fights for what he believes is right until he is shot to death, which leaves the audience in tears.

Barrister Daniyal is not just a character, but a soldier for truth and justice in this era. We certainly need more powerful and honest people like Daniyal in real life.

Recently, Shaz received worldwide appreciation for his remarkable performance as Squadron Leader Nadir Kirmani in Parwaaz Hai Junoon, representing the brave and fearless side of GD Pilots of Pakistan Air Force.

He is also working on the inspirational sports drama film, ‘The Martial Artist,’ which is about a Pakistani-American MMA fighter going through extensive martial arts training in boxing, Jui Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Wrestling.