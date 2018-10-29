Share:

MULTAN: A wide-ranging workshop on "Skilled women, skilled Pakistan" and handmade arts exhibition was held in Multan Academy of Arts. The aim of the workshop was to harness talent of craftswomen of the region and help create link between these skilled women and potential market. The event was jointly organised by Harmony Technologies in collaboration with SACHET Pakistan, JIPL Solutions and Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF). More than 500 trainee craftswomen participated in the event, which among others was also attended by renowned local businessmen and entrepreneurs. The trainees of "Skills for Market Llinkage" had also established stalls to display their arts work--Ada-work and handmade embroidery products.–INP

The participants expressed satisfaction over the event and said that it would help create links between market and workforce, and help promote rural entrepreneurship and thereby rural development.