Share:

Furniture and other valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out at the Speaker’s House located on The Mall on Sunday. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. A house servant told the police that the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. Authorities termed the fire incident as mysterious and launched the investigation into the happening. Rescue workers said that the blaze badly damaged the bedrooms, walls, and roof of the building. All the furniture including sofas, chairs and beds were reduced to ashes within no time. Several firefighting units took part in the operation and managed to put out the blaze after one-hour-long efforts. Police sources said that the Speaker’s House (3-Upper Mall) was badly damaged and not livable. The Race Course police are also investigating the fire incident. An official submitted an application with the police stating that the former Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal did not vacate the house despite lapse of his term as Speaker. According to officials, the House was still being occupied by former Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal. Three sons of the former Speaker were present in the house when the fire erupted, all of a sudden. Further investigation was underway.