WAZIRABAD - Wazirabad Gepco Xen Ch Imtiaz Ali said that Wazirabad was faced with shortage of staff in all wings after retirement of as many as 5,600 employees.

He made these remarks during an address to a farewell ceremony held in the honour of six retiring Gepco linemen here the other day. A large number of Gepco and Wapda employees were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Imtiaz Ali highlighted the importance of safety measures for the linemen during field work.

He added that the Gepco had been operating in Wazirabad tehsil despite utter shortage of staff.

Wapda Labour Union regional chairman Waliur Rehman stated that they were not pressurising the government for the recruitment of the staff as the country was already faced with bad economic circumstances.

He, however, demanded probe into the alleged funds embezzlement in Gepco Town matters. He demanded that the administration provide requisite equipment to the linemen to work in field.

The retiring Gepco employees were presented gifts on the occasion.