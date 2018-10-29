Share:

WARBURTON - Nankana Sahib District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Nisar Ahmed Meo and his district management team honoured the Star Award winning teachers and Head Teachers for the year of 2018 here the other day.

According to the details, four Head Teachers including Javed Ashraf Shooka, Principal GHS Warburton City, Malik M Iqbal, Principal GHSS More Khunda, Azra Nahid, Principal GGHS Binatul Islam Warburton, and Rukhsana Riaz, Principal GGHSS Syed Wala, achieved Star Award 2018 with appreciation letters and cash prizes. M Akram Naz, Amanat Ali, Mnazoor Ahmed, Robina Kausar, and Nanjma Perveen were also among the teachers who grabbed Star Award 2018.

CEO Nisar Ahmed Meo and his district education management team honoured the Star Award winners with a scrumptious lunch.

District Education Officers including M Zahid, M Arshid, and Farhat Mangat were also there along Deputy DEOs-Humaita Bhatti and Ghulam Fizza who received Star Award. Javed Ashraf Shooka a consecutive second time Star Award winner paid special thanks to CEO, DEOs, and Deputy DEO on behalf of all star award winners of district Nankana Sahib for the feast.