NOORPUR THAL - As many as 4850-kanal state land worth more than Rs181 million has been retrieved from the land grabbers in Rakhay Bambool and Rakh Shah Hussain. Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik along with officials of Revenue Department, police and representatives of other state departments took part in the operation. Talking to the journalists on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ejaz Ahmed Malik said that land mafia had been occupying the precious state land since long. He said that a vigorous operation against land mafia had been launched in the tehsil, and every inch of state land grabbed by the land mafia would be retrieved. The AC warned qabza mafia that it was beginning of the operation which would continue till their eradication. It is to be noted that the tehsil administration has already retrieved hundreds of kanals of state land worth billions from land grabbers in ongoing anti-encroachment operation.

Awareness seminar for smog control

The government was taking solid steps in right directions to curb the negative effects of change climate. This was stated by Khushab Social Welfare Deputy Director Malik Imtiaz Ahmed Mangat during an address to an awareness seminar here the other day. Noorpur Thal Social Welfare Officer Huma Aziz Raja presided over the event while a large number of social workers, journalists, and representatives of different organisations were also present in the seminar. Malik Imtiaz appreciated the holding of the awareness seminar, saying that the precautions to avoid the smog should be highlighted in large scale for the information and knowledge of every citizen. He informed that a ban had been imposed on burning of the stubble and solid waste. The deputy director said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, protection of environment was on top in the agenda of the present government. Social Welfare Officer Huma Aziz Raja in her welcoming address thanked the chief guest for participating in the awareness seminar on smog issue, and informed that Khushab Social Welfare Department had been arranging various programs to raise awareness regarding harms of smog and other changes in the environment.