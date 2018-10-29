Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A suspected patient of Congo virus was admitted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) and the MS has set up a board to assess and confirm the deadly virus.

Sources in SZMCH informed that the patient identified as 22-year-old Humaria was brought in the emergency ward in early hours of Saturday with complaint of fever. But when doctors at emergency observed her symptoms of Congo virus, they shifted her to an isolated room of private patient block.

According to SZMCH focal person Prof Dr Burhan Mustafa, Medical Superintendent Dr Shabbir Alam Azam has constituted a medical board comprising Prof Dr Ghulam Fareed, head medical unit-II; Dr Masoodul Haq, head of Pulmunology Department; Dr Hafiz Umar Farooq, head communicable disease; Dr Zafar Majeed, head medical unit-I and Dr Wazir Ali Khan, Neurology Department. The board will assess to confirm whether or not Humaria is suffering from Congo fever. The board has not released its finding till filing of this report.