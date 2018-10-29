Share:

A 16-year-old girl was found strangled at a house in Hanjarwal on Sunday evening, police and rescue workers said. Her body was transferred to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by policed as Samina, who was residing at the rented house along with her mother. Locals told the police that the deceased’s mother had gone to her village a few days ago and the girl was present alone at the house. A police investigator told The Nation that the possibility of “murder after rape” could not be ruled out. The body was lying in the bedroom with a piece of cloth tied to her neck as police entered the small house in the low-income neighbourhood. Police sources say they believe unidentified men entered the house and fled after strangulating the girl. Officials from the homicide investigation cell and forensic experts also visited the crime scene. The police later registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.