KHAIRPUR/kandhkot - At least three people were died after their car fell into a canal near Pano Aqil on Sunday.

The incident was occurred near Pano Akil near Sukkur when a speedy car fell into the Salani canal. Asa result three people were drowned. The rescue team reached the spot, rescued one man while three others were drowned.

The dead bodies were shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy. Police said that they were travelling from Sadiqabad to Karachi due to over speed fell into canal.

Meanwhile, a youth died in a road accident near Baberloi on Sunday.

A speedy car collided with a youth Muhammad Bux, 26, at Baberloi bypass in the jurisdiction of Baberloi police station, when he was crossing the national highway, resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police arrested the car driver and shifted the body for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs.

Man killed in accident

A man was killed after being hit by a pilot engine at Soodi Pathak track here on Sunday.

According to villagers, Band Ali Jakhrani, 38, resident of Thagman Jakhrani village crossing the railway track at Soodi Pathak suddenly a pilot engine hit him resultantly, he died on the spot.

Later, local police and officials of the railway rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital.

It is worthy to mention here that due to corruption and mismanagement from railway authorities mostly its staff has not been performing their duties properly, sources said, and added that they are ghosts employees and having internal arrangements to draw their salaries regularly.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people including women were got serious injuries in a face off fighting between two tribes of Bajkani and Dahani here on Sunday.

According to police, Two clan of Dahani and Bajkani fought each other as they used axes, sticks and stones resultantly, ten people from both sides namely Arbab Ali, Ahmed, Naimatuallah, Soomar Bajkani, Shafiat and others were sustained serious injuries.

There was an old dispute of land between groups, police said. No case was lodged till filling of the news.