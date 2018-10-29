Share:

In a major police reshuffle ordered on Sunday, many top police officers including Lahore CCPO, RPOs, and DPOs transferred in Punjab. According to notifications issued from the centeral police office last night, DIG Zulfikar Hameed was posted Lahore CCPO. DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana was transferred and posted as RPO Sheikhupura. Waqas Nazir was posted as Lahore DIG (operations) while Inam Waheed was transferred and posted DIG (investigation). DIG Waeem Siyal was transferred and posted as Multan RPO while Tariq Abbas Qureshi was also transferred and posted as RPO Gujranwala. The police department also transferred many district police officers across the province. The latest police reshuffle is the major administrative initiative of the new PTI government following the July elections. Before polls, the caretaker set up had also transferred many police to ensure free and fair elections.