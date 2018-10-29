Share:

NEW DELHI - US President Donald Trump had turned down India’s invitation to be the chief guest at next year’s Republic Day parade, Indian TV channel News18 reported on Sunday.

The television channel quoting sources said the US authorities conveyed Trump’s decision in a letter to Indian Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval recently.

“The US president’s domestic commitments, including his State of the Union address, around that time seems to have been the reason for declining the invitation. In the letter, Trump is said to have regretted his inability to accept the invitation,” News18 said.

India officially sent the Republic Day invitation to the US president in April this year.

Ties between New Delhi and Washington have recently been under a lot of strain in view of India’s defence purchases from Russia and the oil imports from Iran.

According to Sputnik, sources told the NDTV broadcaster that the US officials had been signalling for the last few weeks that Trump would not travel to India in January.

The Indian Foreign Ministry has not commented on the matter yet, while the US Embassy in New Delhi has said that only the White House can comment on the matter, according to the TV channel.

In early August, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had confirmed Mr Trump received an invite to visit India. “I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made,” Ms Sanders told reporters then.

Trump’s turning down the invitation could be seen as a low point in India-US ties, despite the good rapport he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi say they share.

Normally, formal invites to leaders for Republic Day are sent after the leader has confirmed his or her attendance. Former Indian diplomats have criticised the government for leaking the invitation letter to Trump before a confirmation.

Trump declining India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations comes weeks after India and the US had differences over a range of geopolitical issues. India’s insistence on buying oil from Iran despite US sanctions on the oil-producing nation did not go well with the Trump administration.

India and the US also had to navigate a complex issue of possible US sanctions after the Modi government decided to buy the Russian S-400 long-range missile system, which the US considers is within the scope of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.