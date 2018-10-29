Share:

KARACHI - Two women were found dead separately from inside their houses in parts of a city on Sunday. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations say that the women allegedly committed suicide over domestic disputes.

In the first incident, a nineteen-year-old Sawera, daughter of Shahzad was found dead from inside her house located at Jacob Lines within the limits of Brigade police station. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for autopsy and later handed over to her family for burial process. Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that deceased committed suicide over family dispute while hanging herself with the help of ceiling fan.

Similarly, a forty-year-old woman was also found dead from inside her house located at Block J, North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharae Noor Jahan police station. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her family for burial process.

Deceased was later identified as Kauser Maryam, wife of Noman, who committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling fan. Police officials said that the woman committed suicide over family dispute, however, the actual cause of death has yet to be identified.

Four cops fined for

not wearing helmet

Four including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and three traffic police personnel were challaned for not wearing helmet here on Sunday.

According to details, SO Adullah Haroon Traffic Section Sajid Sheikh challaned an ASI of Aram Bagh police station and three traffic police personnel near High Court Chowrangi for not wearing helmets.

Sajid Sheikh told that action was also being taken against the police including traffic police involved in violating the laws to end the impression that they were not being held accountable over violation of traffic rules.

He said that chief of traffic police Karachi has directed for taking action against all whether they traffic personnel without any discrimination.