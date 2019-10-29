Share:

At least three children have been reported injured in a bomb explosion in central Kurram on Tuesday, police officials told media.

The explosion took place in Jamal Mela area of the central Kurram, one of the former tribal districts which is now part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa province.

The three injured children were aged between 5 and 6, and were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sadda.

Heavy contingents of security forces cordoned off whole area and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on October 26, a policeman was wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near a van in Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident took place in Hathyala area of the city where an official of elite police, Tariq, was wounded in the explosion that occurred near a police vehicle.

Police told media that the police officials boarded in the vehicle were being moved to perform security arrangements for the protest march announced by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)

The Interior Ministry had issued an alert notice of possible terror attacks on public gatherings of ‘Azadi March’ announced by the opposition parties.