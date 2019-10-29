Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore chapter of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is all set to tighten noose around unapproved universities. The bureau (NAB) sought briefing from the higher education commissions at a meeting . HED Additional Secretary Tariq Hameed Bhatti, DG (Accreditation) HEC, Mr. Tahir Abbas Zaidi, Director PHED, Dr Shahbaz Shamsi and Director PHEC, Nauman Maqbool Rao were among the participants. NAB asked for complete details from regulatory officials about unapproved and illegal universities and sought report. PHED officials have also been advised to take suitable action against such universities. In the past, it had been observed that even after completion of studies, students had to face many problems in getting their degrees. Now, NAB Lahore has directed all private Universities to submit comprehensive details to HEC, PHEC & PHED of students who would successfully acquire admission with them. for the convenience of Public (students), HEC, PHEC & PHED officials are also advised to display lists of approved and legal private Universities along with complete lists of approved subjects.