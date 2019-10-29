Share:

Tell us something about AWM- Study In Turkey.

Ans. AWM is a Pakistan based education consultancy working for Turkish Universities. We believe in bringing together Turkish universities and Pakistani academicians, universities and students through student recruitment, student exchange, faculty exchange and teacher training programs. In order to create better educational opportunities for Pakistani students and academia.

Why would you recommend students to study in Turkey?

Ans. In the emerging context of global economy and community, having a globally accepted degree from abroad secures a bright future ensuring an ever-advancing career profile. Turkey is one of the most developing global economy that is focused on research, and development of its educational institutions. Students can enroll in university programs at a very affordable price. The cost of living is not very high either. The universities offer state of the art campuses so that students have a complete educational experience.

Which programs are being offered in some of the Turkish universities?

Ans. Turkish universities offer undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate (Ph.D.) programs that are taught in English. Programs vary from Aviation studies to Automobile engineering, from Business Studies to Medicine, arts and Architecture.

How are Turkish Universities any different from American, British or Canadian Universities?

Ans. The tuition fee for Turkish Universities is remarkably lower than Universities in any of these countries. Just to quote an example, Undergraduate program costs, vary between 5000 USD to 10,000 USD per annum in a well-reputed Turkish university. Merit based scholarships arealso available for deserving students. Therefore, students can gain an International experience at a very nominal cost.

How does AWM help students interested in studying in Turkey?

Ans. We help students with application processing in their choice of Turkish university or the one most suitable to their needs. If they have any trouble in acquiring the visa for Turkey, our team of professionals guide them thoroughly and we also help them settling in Turkey in the initial few months as they get a grasp of university life in a new country. Our student services are completely free of charge.

You also organize Turkish Education Fairs in Pakistan, is there any upcoming fair that you would like to tell us about?

Ans. Yes, in fact our 9th Study in Turkey Fair is all set to happen in November InshaAllah. Representatives from various Turkish Universities will be joining us in Lahore on November 19th at the Pearl Continental Hotel. In Islamabad on November 22nd at the Marriott Hotel and in Karachi on November 24th at the Pearl Continental Hotel. Timings are 12:00pm - 05:00pm Entry to the fair is free of cost. Students can meet university representatives and can also submit their applications directly to them.

Why should I attend AWM’s 9th Study in Turkey Education fair?

Ans. various reasons for attending AWM’s 9th Study in Turkey Education fair include:

*Meeting Directly with Representatives from Renowned Turkish Universities

*English Medium of Instruction

*Scholarships Available

*On-spot Application Submission for Spring 2020 Intake

*Bachelors/ Masters/ Ph.D. Programs Available

*Guidance on Visa Application and Life in Turkey

How do I contact AWM for processing my admission for upcoming intake?