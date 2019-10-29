Share:

Lahore - The 18th Shaukat Khanum Cancer Symposium is being held from November 1 at a private hotel, a press release said on Monday.

The three-day event is the largest oncology meeting in Pakistan which attracts up to 3,000 delegates. It is a gathering of experts, researchers and practitioners involved in delivering cancer care. This year’s event is being held in collaboration with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) while President of the College Professor Derek Bell will grace the occasion with his colleagues. Prof Bell will hold a special session on Friday.

Dr AbassAlavi, Professor of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania will be plenary speaker. He is a distinguished physician, scientist and a pioneer in molecular imaging. This year 47 international speakers from 10 different countries are travelling to Lahore. From within Pakistan, 43 speakers, from all major hospitals and medical research institutions will share their experience and knowledge.

The press release said: “This year we have received a record number of over 450 abstracts covering all aspects of cancer care, from basic science research to day-to-day oncology and precision medicine. From amongst these, a number have been selected to be presented as free papers or as posters. The best six submissions will compete for the Ahsan Rashid Memorial Gold Medal, instituted in 2017, named in the honor of a great supporter and benefactor of our institution.”

Four pre-symposium workshops on breast oncoplastic surgery, publishing research, hybrid imaging and cancer pain medicine will begin on October 31. The scientific programme will run in four parallel sessions which will cover all major cancers and body systems in a multidisciplinary setting.

There will be invited lectures by experts along with interactive session case discussions. There will also be dedicated sessions for paediatric oncology, radiology, pathology, cancer research, nuclear medicine, nursing, cancer pharmacy, medical physics and medical ethics.