Lahore - The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Monday held a meeting to finalise the arrangements of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of Kartarpur Corridor. According to a press release President of PSGPC Satwant Singh and Dr Aamer Ahmed expressed satisfaction at the preparations for yatrees. The meeting decided to get Indian yatrees given foot visas. They will arrive next month. Gurdwara Maalji Sahib, Nankana Sahib opened after the completion of renovation. Prime Minister Imran Khan laid foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib.