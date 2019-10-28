Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday turned down bail before arrest of a youngster Ahmed Zubair accused of crushing Muhammad Ali to injuries under wheels of his car. A single bench of IHC comprising Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the bail before arrest of Ahmed after the victim’s father refused to forgive him.

The victim, Muhammad Ali Chughtai is lying unconscious at the CMH Rawalpindi’s Emergency Block since September 17 with no signs of major improvement, according to the family. The Sihala police registered a case under section 324 of the PPC while the accused is still on the run.

According to the FIR registered at Sihala police station, the act on part of Ahmed Zubair was intentional and was meant to take life of Muhamamd Ali Chughtai. According to the details, Muhammad Ali Chughtai son of Major (R) Abdur Rashid, 80, a telecom engineer by profession along with his wife was crossing the DHA roundabout in his car and came head on to the car of Ahmed Zubair son of Major (R) Zubair, reportedly from 62nd PMA, as the latter was driving anti-clock wise/wrong side of the roundabout.

The victim stopped Ahmed Zubair and exchanged hot words which led to scuffle and later both left to drive. The victim was still walking towards his car when the culprit reversed his car and hit him with maximum speed while the victim was facing the other way. The victim got severe injuries and was shifted to emergency Block of CMH Rawalpindi. The police said that they were investigating the matter as efforts were underway to arrest the culprit. Section 324 of the PPC says whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge, and under such circumstances, that, if he by that act caused murder, he would be guilty of qatl-i-amd, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years.

During the hearing, Justice Kayani said that the court had given time to both the parties to settle the issue.

At this, Ahmad’s father told that the court that they were engaged in talks with the other party and expressed his hope that soon, they would resolve the issue.

Later, the court dismissed his bail before arrest petition and then, police arrested him.

However, the victim’s father said that they could not forgive him as his past record is also blemished.

His counsel informed the court that the boy was driving the car without license and three cases of similar nature were also registered against him.