LAHORE - Half-centuries by captain Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan on Monday steered Pakistan women cricket team to a 15-run triumph over Bangladesh in the second T20 to seal the three-match series 2-0 being played here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Pakistan batted with great authority and posted 167 runs for the loss of three wickets in allotted 20 overs, which was their third-highest total in the format. That Pakistan put the imposing score was due to a 95-run partnership for

It was the second-wicket partnership between Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, which helped the hosts put a mammoth total of 167-3 on the board. Captain Bismah recorded her highest score in the T20s by hammering unbeaten 50-ball 70, with the help of 9 boundaries and a six. It was her 10th half-century as well in the T20s.

Opener Javeria was also in sublime form and played a swashbuckling knock of 52 runs off 44 balls, laced with five boundaries and two sixes. She was sent packing by Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam in the 17th over of the innings. Jahanara bagged two wickets for 27 in four overs and emerged as top bowler from the visiting side.

Bangladesh openers couldn’t provide a solid start to their side as both openers Ayesha Rahman and Shamima Sultana lost their wickets cheaply. Ayesha Rahman could score just 5 off 6 balls while Shamima Sultana struck only 11 off 14 balls as at that stage, the visitors were struggling at 25 for two in 4.6 overs.

Rumana Ahmed then joined Sanjida Islam but couldn’t stay at the crease for a long time and was run out by Aliya Riaz in the very next (5.3) over at the same total (25). After that Nigar Sultana and Sanjida Islam gave some respectability to Bangladesh total as they added valuable 57-runs for the fourth-wicket stand. When everything was going well, Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal sent Sanjida packing at her personal score of 32-ball 45, which included eight boundaries, as the visitors reeled at 82-4 in 11.4 overs.

After that, the wickets of Bangladesh women fall like nine pen balls as they kept on losing one after another, thus they managed to score 152 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs and lost the second T20 by 15 runs and also lost the series 2-0. From the home side, young and promising Sadia Iqbal emerged as top wicket-taker as she clinched three wickets for 19 runs while Anam Amin, Diana Baig and Sana Mir got one wicket apiece. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof was named player-of-the-match for the second time in a row.

Scorecard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Javeria Khan c Lata b Jahanara Alam 52

Sidra Ameen c Fargana b Lata Mondal 19

Bismah Maroof not out 70

Iram Javed c Shamima b Jahanara Alam 3

Aliya Riaz not out 10

EXTRAS: (b 2, w 11) 13

TOTAL: (3 wkts, 20 overs) 167

FOW: 1-35, 2-130, 3-143.

BOWLING: Jahanara Alam 4-0-27-2, Panna Ghosh 3-0-23-0, Lata Mondal 4-0-38-1, Salma Khatun 2-0-12-0, Khadija Tul Kubra 3-0-28-0, Rumana Ahmed 4-0-37-0.

BANGLADESH:

Ayasha Rahman b Anam Amin 5

Shamima Sultana c Umaima b Diana 11

Sanjida Islam c Anam b Sadia Iqbal 45

Rumana Ahmed run out 0

Nigar Sultana c Bismah b Sadia Iqbal 21

Fargana Hoque st Sidra b Sana Mir 30

Salma Khatun st Sidra b Sadia Iqbal 0

Lata Mondal not out 17

Jahanara Alam not out 18

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 4) 5

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 152

FOW: 1-7, 2-25, 3-25, 4-82, 5-93, 6-93, 7-131.

BOWLING:

Diana Baig 4-0-27-1, Anam Amin 4-0-24-1, Sana Mir 4-0-35-1, Sadia Iqbal 4-0-19-3, Aliya Riaz 4-0-46-0.

TOSS: Bangladesh Women

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammed Anees