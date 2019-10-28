Share:

Islamabad-A gang of armed robbers shot and injured an employee of a private bank in a private housing society in Islamabad and looted Rs4 million, informed sources on Monday.

The injured man was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical treatment, while police responded to the crime scene with delay, they said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Banigala.

According to sources, a gang of four robbers having Kalashnikovs stormed into Meezan Bank in a private housing society and made the entire staff and people hostage on gunpoint. Later on, the robbers collected Rs4 million and opened indiscriminate firing on a counter of bank to terrify the bank staffers to not alert police or chase them.

During firing, an employee of Bank got seriously injured and was removed to the PIMS for medical treatment.

The robbers fled from the scene while firing gunshots in the air to avoid being arrested or caught by the people, sources said.

The manager alerted the local police which arrived late on the crime scene.

The investigators headed by SHO PS Banigala inspected crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses, sources said.

A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of bank robbery. He said robbers looted Rs4 million and injured a bank employee with firing. He said case has been registered against the robbers while further investigation was underway. He said police obtained CCTV footage from Bank to trace out the robbers.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of bank robbery and constituted two special teams tasking them to trace out and arrest the robbers.

On the other hand, a man shot dead two of his brothers-in-law and injured wife critically over domestic dispute in Sultan Khail Village in Kallar Syedan, informed police.

The murderer was arrested along with weapon, while the dead bodies and injured woman were taken to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased were identified as Faisal Mehmood and Rameez Mehmood while the woman as Sajida Bibi, the wife of shooter. Police registered a murder case against the killer and began investigation.

According to police, a brawl occurred between Mulazim Hussain and his in laws on which he brought a 12 bore riffle and opened indiscriminate firing on his wife and two brothers-in-law. In result, two men were killed while his wife was seriously injured.

The victims were moved to HFH and the killer was arrested. SP Saddar Rai Mazhar told Media that police held a killer who shot dead two men and injured his wife during firing in Kallar Syedan.

He said police would produce the killer before court and would get his physical remand for further investigation.