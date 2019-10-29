Share:

Lahore - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik issued directives to a DSP to get emergency lane law enforced outside Jinnah Hospital.

The directives were issued during the CTO meeting with Dr Iftikhar, MS Jinnah Hospital, where he enquired after inspector Riasat Sindhu, who sustained injuries in a traffic accident. The chief traffic officer presented a bouquet to him and prayed for his early recovery. He called upon the doctors for ensuring best treatment to his team member.

Later, the MS made a request to Malik for ensuring emergency lane law so that ambulance could get its way to the hospital. The CTO ordered the DSP concerned to get the issue resolved.

An unidentified motorcyclist hit the on-duty inspector on Orange Line. The inspector suffered severe head and waist injuries during the accident.