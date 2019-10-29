Share:

In a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan shared that the Federal Cabinet has approved the construction of the Dassu Dan.

Construction on the dam, set to be located in the restive Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa, is to start in November.

Dr Awan said that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had already approved construction of the dam.

Dassu is a notorious town in Kohistan, where foreigners have been considered unwelcome, and Shia travellers have been victims of target killings. The Kohistan region itself, home to ethnic Kohistanis, made international headlines because of the Afzal Kohistani case.

It is hoped that the dam will bring much needed connectivity to the region, and work at chipping away difficult cultural attitudes.