LAHORE - Ejaz Khan of Peshawar emerged as title winners in the 2nd Punjab Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2019, endorsed by Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) and Punjab Golf Association (PGA), which concluded here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

In the final third round, Ejaz Khan had a magnificent round of gross 69 on the first day, replicated this magnificence on the second day with a similar 69, and a constructive and victory yielding 71 on the last day. His aggregate for the championship was 209, seven under par that was four strokes better than the score of the runner-up, Asif Shafi of Lahore Garrison.

With scores of 73, 71 and final days distinguished 69, Asif Shah’s aggregate score of 213, three under par enhanced his repute as a golf competitor of merit. He is another one, who joins the ranks of accomplished golf professionals of the national golf circuit and from now on, he will be earning his livelihood by participating in open golf championships.

At the conclusion of the event, the winners were honored by PGF President Lt Gen (R) Hilal Hussain while PAF Skyview Director Air Commodore (R) Tariq, golfers and golf lovers were also present on the occasion.