An accountability court on Tuesday sentenced Mian Khurram Rasool, the former media coordinator of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani to seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

The court declared he was guilty of corruption and of abusing his political authority, including the imposition of a 80 million ruppees fine on the former aide.

On November 27 in 2018, an accountability court had separately sentenced Mian Khurram Rasool to nine-year imprisonment in a case related to a bank fraud involving millions of rupees.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs50 million on the convict. It had earlier on Nov 22 reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from defence and prosecution sides.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference against Mian Khurram as early as 2009 for defrauding a private bank of Rs71 million.

According to the prosecution, he had taken loans of Rs71 million, Rs10.2 million and Rs10 million from the bank, which later declared him a defaulter on the Rs71 million loan.