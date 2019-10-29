Share:

ISLAMABAD - FFC has reported net profitability of Rs12.47 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs9.8 for the nine-month (up to September 2019) period. The FFC on Monday has announced its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 in its Board of Directors meeting. According to the press release, the Company has reported net profitability of Rs12.47 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs9.8 for the nine-month period.