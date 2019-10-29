Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Fire broke out in the sugarcane field of Muhammad Ali Sammoon, a landlord, near Sindhri town on Monday morning following the explosion of fire crackers by children belonging to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

People tried to extinguish the fire on self-help basis as the fire brigade arrived at the scene very late. Eventually the fire was put out after the hectic efforts of four hours. However, sugar cane crop, spreading over four acres, was completely gutted, resulting in the loss of millions of rupees to the landlord.