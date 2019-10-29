Share:

RAWALPINDI - The present government is utilising all the resources to educate the farmers with modern agriculture. The government’s priorities include equipping the production of small farmers with those of progressive farmers.

These views were expressed by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nouman Ahmed Langrial while presiding over a high level meeting at Agriculture House Lahore.

He said that more than Rs 300 billion schemes have been approved for the development of agriculture under the federal government’s Agricultural Emergency Program. The implementation of these projects has been started from the current financial year 2019-20. Under this program, production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oily commodities will be improved. There are plans to improve irrigation system, expand the command area of mini-dams in rainy areas, and launch “Kissan Dost Card” for direct and transparent supply of subsidy to farmers. A substantial amount of Rs. 65 billion will be spent on implementing these schemes in Punjab.

He further said that the agriculture department was providing all possible facilities to the farmers of Punjab for utilization of available water for agricultural use. Jahangir Khan Tareen attended the meeting on special invitation of the Minister for Agriculture Punjab and shared his knowledge and practical farming experiences with the participants. He said that all concerned departments must be closely linked to increase agricultural production. He further added that we want to provide maximum facilities to the small farmers of the country.