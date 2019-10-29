Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that PSP was the only political force in the country which was inculcating discipline in its workers in order to make them productive and responsible citizens of the country.

Addressing the partici­pants of party’s fortnightly disciplinary session held here outside the Pakistan Secretariat, Mustafa Kamal asked the people of Kara­chi to attend such work­shops regardless of their differences so that the dream of making society better could come true.

PSP chairman said that the present government had lost respect in the eyes of public due to rising in­flation and its inability to control it. “People have begun to hate this govern­ment,” he added.

Earlier speaking at the ceremony, PSP Sindh Coun­cil President and former MPA Shabbir Ahmad Kaim Khani said Pakistan was in a state of war against its enemies on economic and territorial fronts, and hence every citizen should play his or her role to steer the country out of crises. “The menace of corruption is on the rise, which has severely dam­aged our social and moral values,” he said, and add­ed, “We have to give direc­tion to our new genera­tion; otherwise there is no dearth of resources in our country.”