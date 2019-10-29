Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said on Mon­day that educated and skilled youth were being provided interest-free loans by the government. Speaking at the International Students Convention & Expo 2019, the gov­ernor said that by borrowing loans the youth would be able to start their businesses.

Ismail said that there were huge oppor­tunities for development in various sectors of the country, and that the government was providing full support to the international investors. He hoped that investment coming from abroad would help alleviate poverty in the country. The governor said that private sector was playing an active role in strength­ening the national economy.

Ismail said that the youngsters preferred going abroad after attaining education. He added that although it was everyone’s right to choose the career of his or her choice, it would be better for the country if the youth stayed in the country and started their busi­nesses here. Ismail said that education had a key role in the development of any country.

“The present government is focusing on improving the education standards so that the development and prosperity of the coun­try could be ensured,” he informed.

He said that under the Ehsaas programme, scholarships would be given to the needy students. “The prime minister’s vision is to make the country an Islamic welfare state,” he added. The vice-chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, vice-chancellor of National Skill University, IBA director and others also addressed participants of the Convention.

Sindh governor, on the occasion, launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at the IBA Institute.