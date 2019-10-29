Share:

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) decision to cancel the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah .

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed against the cancellation of JUI-F leader's citizenship.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah inquired where Maulana Hamdullah’s children were. “Do the children also have Pakistani National Identity Card (NIC)?” Justice Minallah remarked.

To this, the Nadra's counsel replied that Hamdullah was first told through a letter that his NIC had been blocked. “The district level committee was informed and Hamdullah appeared before the committee. He was asked to present documents which turned out to be bogus,” Nadra's counsel told the court.

After hearing Nadra's representative's argument, the court suspended Nadra's decision to cancel Hamidullah’s citizenship and sought response from the government organisation within two weeks.

The IHC in its order said neither Nadra nor the interior ministry should take any action against Hamdullah.

Last week, Nadra cancelled Hamidullah’s citizenship and labelled the politician a 'confirmed alien'. This came to light when the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a notice to TV channels, forbidding them from inviting the JUI-F leader on talk shows.

On October 27, he had appealed to the interior ministry to restore his NIC.

Maulana Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.

In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.