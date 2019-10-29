Share:

Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) division bench will conduct hearing on the plea seeking suspension of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in Al-Azizia reference after his interim bail ends today (Tuesday).

According to details, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan have been directed to appear before the court at 1.30pm for further proceedings in the case.

Fresh medical reports of the former PM will also be submitted in the court.

Earlier, IHC had granted interim bail to Nawaz Sharif till today on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference and directed him to submit two bail bonds worth Rs2 million each.

The decision was taken after former prime minister was taken to Services Hospital when his blood platelet count dropped to dangerous levels.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah had remarked that the request for bail on medical grounds should not have been filed with the court to begin with, as the government has the authority to decide on such matters.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital said his condition was still critical, adding that Nawaz’s personal doctor Dr Adnan was also aware about everything and he has also shown his trust on the medical board.

On October 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had bailed Nawaz Sharif indefinitely on medical grounds, days after he was taken to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail after deterioration of his health.

The ruling had come after doctors confirmed Sharif was suffering from an autoimmune blood disorder requiring immediate medical attention.

Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on 24 December 2018. Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million fine, a disqualification of 10 years from holding any public office was part of the sentences awarded to the former premier.